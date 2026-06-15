Why DSS acquisition won't move the needle in a big way for Astral

Astral Ltd has announced the acquisition of 60% stake in specialty chemicals company Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS) through its subsidiary, for a cash consideration of ₹39.11 crore. The deal seems to be a strategic fit, as it strengthens Astral’s backward integration across its adhesives, coatings, and construction chemicals businesses.
DSS develops technologies for specialty chemicals and materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It has a speciality chemicals manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 5,200 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
PL Capital notes, based on DSS’s FY26 revenue of ₹3.21 crore, the transaction values it at around 20x FY26 sales, broadly in line with valuations of specialty chemical companies in the country. While DSS’s current revenue run rate is modest, according to Astral, DSS can generate up to ₹100 crore revenue at current capacity at full utilization.