Why DSS acquisition won't move the needle in a big way for Astral

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read15 Jun 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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Though currently small, DSS can generate up to ₹100 crore in revenue at full utilization of its existing capacity, according to Astral.(Pixabay)
Summary
DSS’s current revenue remains minuscule versus Astral’s size.

Astral Ltd has announced the acquisition of 60% stake in specialty chemicals company Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS) through its subsidiary, for a cash consideration of 39.11 crore. The deal seems to be a strategic fit, as it strengthens Astral’s backward integration across its adhesives, coatings, and construction chemicals businesses.

DSS develops technologies for specialty chemicals and materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It has a speciality chemicals manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 5,200 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

PL Capital notes, based on DSS’s FY26 revenue of 3.21 crore, the transaction values it at around 20x FY26 sales, broadly in line with valuations of specialty chemical companies in the country. While DSS’s current revenue run rate is modest, according to Astral, DSS can generate up to 100 crore revenue at current capacity at full utilization.

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Management sees revenue potential of 500 crore over five years. Since DSS operates in high-value specialty chemical niches, it is expected to sustain a 20-25% Ebitda margin, which is significantly above traditional commodity chemical businesses, the management said. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

New business exposure

DSS gives Astral exposure to higher-growth and higher-margin businesses of aerospace and defence materials. Astral is engaged in the pipes, adhesives, paints, and construction chemicals businesses, which are relatively mature markets, with some experiencing elevated competition.

There is potential for import substitution and export opportunities to markets such as the US, European Union, and Japan. DSS is the only entity in the country to possess a technology to produce a wide range of polyamines and very unique bismaleimides and benzoxazines (specialty chemicals), said Astral. The deal is expected to conclude by the end of August.

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Astral’s shares gained almost 3% on Monday, but investor optimism could be premature. The DSS deal is similar to Astral’s earlier backward integration efforts in the CPVC compounds segment, said Nuvama Research.

In August, Astral acquired 80% stake in Nexelon Chem Pvt. Ltd to manufacture CPVC resin—a prime raw material, in-house. However, DSS’s current revenue remains minuscule versus Astral’s size (FY26 revenues at 6,570 crore), so a significant contribution may take years.

Astral shares are 12% away from their 52-week high of 1,768.70 seen in March. It trades at a rich FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of around 58, showed Bloomberg data. The stock will take cues from earnings growth in the core plastic pipes and adhesives business.

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About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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