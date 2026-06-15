Why DSS acquisition won't move the needle in a big way for Astral

Astral Ltd has announced the acquisition of 60% stake in specialty chemicals company Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS) through its subsidiary, for a cash consideration of ₹39.11 crore. The deal seems to be a strategic fit, as it strengthens Astral’s backward integration across its adhesives, coatings, and construction chemicals businesses.
Astral Ltd has announced the acquisition of 60% stake in specialty chemicals company Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS) through its subsidiary, for a cash consideration of ₹39.11 crore. The deal seems to be a strategic fit, as it strengthens Astral’s backward integration across its adhesives, coatings, and construction chemicals businesses.
DSS develops technologies for specialty chemicals and materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It has a speciality chemicals manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 5,200 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
DSS develops technologies for specialty chemicals and materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It has a speciality chemicals manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 5,200 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
PL Capital notes, based on DSS’s FY26 revenue of ₹3.21 crore, the transaction values it at around 20x FY26 sales, broadly in line with valuations of specialty chemical companies in the country. While DSS’s current revenue run rate is modest, according to Astral, DSS can generate up to ₹100 crore revenue at current capacity at full utilization.
Management sees revenue potential of ₹500 crore over five years. Since DSS operates in high-value specialty chemical niches, it is expected to sustain a 20-25% Ebitda margin, which is significantly above traditional commodity chemical businesses, the management said. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
New business exposure
DSS gives Astral exposure to higher-growth and higher-margin businesses of aerospace and defence materials. Astral is engaged in the pipes, adhesives, paints, and construction chemicals businesses, which are relatively mature markets, with some experiencing elevated competition.
There is potential for import substitution and export opportunities to markets such as the US, European Union, and Japan. DSS is the only entity in the country to possess a technology to produce a wide range of polyamines and very unique bismaleimides and benzoxazines (specialty chemicals), said Astral. The deal is expected to conclude by the end of August.
Astral’s shares gained almost 3% on Monday, but investor optimism could be premature. The DSS deal is similar to Astral’s earlier backward integration efforts in the CPVC compounds segment, said Nuvama Research.
In August, Astral acquired 80% stake in Nexelon Chem Pvt. Ltd to manufacture CPVC resin—a prime raw material, in-house. However, DSS’s current revenue remains minuscule versus Astral’s size (FY26 revenues at ₹6,570 crore), so a significant contribution may take years.
Astral shares are 12% away from their 52-week high of ₹1,768.70 seen in March. It trades at a rich FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of around 58, showed Bloomberg data. The stock will take cues from earnings growth in the core plastic pipes and adhesives business.