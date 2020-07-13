MUMBAI: In the race to beef up capital, India’s banks have kept open the option of raising money through the much maligned additional Tier-1 bonds.

HDFC Bank last month had said it was looking to raise ₹50,000 crore capital, of which the additional Tier-1 bonds would be a part. Canara Bank plans to raise ₹3,000 crore through these bonds. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India’s board will meet later this week to approve fund raising, of which perpetual bonds would be a part.

Perpetual bonds have come under fire ever since these instruments were written off as part of the rescue package of Yes Bank. Investors of these bonds had dragged the lender to the court demanding that they be compensated. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said risks to these bonds were well known to investors and the rules allow writing off the bonds if the capital falls below the regulatory minimum level. The debate rages even today as cases of mis-selling of these bonds have emerged.

Sure, sentiment has soured towards these bonds but experts believe that investors can be lured back with the right price. “Yields have gone up since the Yes Bank episode but public sector banks have an inherent safety quotient and the market is slowly coming back to normalcy," said a bond trader requesting anonymity.

Indeed, yields have eased a bit over the last two weeks.

Punjab National Bank’s perpetual bonds with a coupon of 9.21% traded around 10.40% on 3 July, down from 11.30% in June.

HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have seen their perpetual bonds trade at a significant premium. As pointed out by this column on 24 June, investors are distinguishing between public sector lenders in terms of pricing.

Perpetual bonds are still considered a risky proposition. But perhaps these bonds will resurrect once public sector banks begin their fund-raising. That said, investors may warm up to only public sector banks or private sector lenders with an enviable history of bad loan ratios and capital adequacy. Whether these bonds are restricted to small sized sporadic deals or manage to get a larger interest rests squarely on these fund raising plans.

