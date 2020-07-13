AT-1 bonds see resurrection post Yes Bank episode

Perpetual bonds have come under fire ever since these instruments were written off as part of the rescue package of Yes Bank. Investors of these bonds had dragged the lender to the court demanding that they be compensated. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said risks to these bonds were well known to investors and the rules allow writing off the bonds if the capital falls below the regulatory minimum level. The debate rages even today as cases of mis-selling of these bonds have emerged.