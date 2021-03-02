MUMBAI: For the fifth consecutive month, the Centre's goods and services tax (GST) collection topped the Rs1 trillion mark in February. According to the government, this was the result of its sustained efforts to boost compliance and a recovery in economic activities.

At this pace, the government is well placed to meet its revised GST target for fiscal 2021, economists said.

"According to our calculations, the revised GST collections target of Rs5.2 trillion in FY21 is easily achievable, and could in fact be exceed by at least around 16 basis point of the gross domestic product (GDP). This would also lower the FY22 central govt. GST growth requirement to 15% year-on-year vs. budget projection of 22% year-on-year," JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 1 March.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote, "Given the current CGST run-rate of around Rs375 billion, we expect the government’s Central GST collections to exceed the government’s FY2021RE of ₹5.2trillion by around Rs150 billion. Likewise, State GST shortfall may also be around Rs2-2.5 trillion as against our earlier expectation of around Rs2.5-3 trillion."

Meanwhile, the GST Council is scheduled to meet this month to discuss some controversial issues such as inclusion of petroleum products under GST. It should be noted that this has been discussed in the past as well, and remains a bone of contention between the Centre and states since value added tax (VAT) levied on these products forms around 30% of the latter's revenue.

The Council is also expected to discuss on merging the GST tax rates of 12% to 18% in one slab. Analysts at JM Financial say, this move is expected to be largely revenue neutral to slightly positive as the government strives for fiscal consolidation.

