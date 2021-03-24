AT-1 bonds just need to be traded often to survive after Sebi rules

AT-1 bonds or ‘perps’ (short for perpetual bonds) in market parlance were allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enable capital-starved banks to raise money through a route other than equity. These instruments are essentially debt but with an equity-like characteristic of having perpetual tenure. Banks were also allowed to add a call option at the end of tenth year and then even fifth year to sweeten the bond offerings to investors. That led to a comfort that these bonds can be considered as having a tenure of five-ten years. According to bond traders, most banks have called back these bonds on the scheduled date, giving investors comfort that they do not have to hold it for eternity. To be sure, there have been exceptions such as Yes Bank Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Andhra Bank.