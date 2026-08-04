Ather Energy's tapering losses put stock in fast lane, but is the rally justified?

Including other income, the company reported an Ebitda profit in Q1. However, excluding other income, Ebitda loss persisted, though it narrowed sharply to ₹33 crore from ₹69.9 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹134 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin, excluding other income, improved for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q1FY27.