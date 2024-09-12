Ather Energy IPO isn’t as electrifying
Summary
- Ather’s fast-charging network offers an edge, but can it outpace upcoming competition from Honda Motorcycles and Scooters and Suzuki? With the electric two-wheeler market heating up, Ather’s next move will be crucial.
Ather Energy Ltd has yet to announce the pricing for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will be a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale. However, investors can draw inspiration from Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s strategy. If Ather seems like a risky bet, investors may find comfort in Hero, which holds a 37% pre-IPO stake in Ather. That said, Ather accounts for only about 3% of Hero’s sum-of-the-parts valuation, limiting the downside for Hero if the Ather bet doesn’t pan out.