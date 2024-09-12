Ather Energy IPO isn’t as electrifying

Ather’s FY24 sales volume of 110,000 vehicles is just about a third of Ola’s. The company barely managed to cover its raw material costs in FY24, whereas Ola’s gross margin stood at ₹10,000 per vehicle. Ola’s market cap-to-sales multiple, based on FY24 figures, stands at 10x. Given the smaller size, miniscule profit at gross margin level, and lack of battery cell manufacturing, Ather deserves lower multiple. A 30% discount to the multiple of Ola would mean a valuation of about ₹12,000 crore for Ather. This would still be at a premium of almost 10% to the valuation of $1.3 billion (approximately ₹11,000 crore) based on the latest funding round in August, when Ather raised $71 million from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).