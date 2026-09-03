Ather Energy’s stock has surged. Can Konarc keep it climbing?

Ather Energy’s stock has gained almost 30% in the past month, taking its one-year return to 230%. Resilient progress towards profitability, market-share gains, a new mass-market scooter and a larger bet from its biggest shareholder have all strengthened the growth narrative. But after such a sharp run-up, what can drive the stock from here?
The June quarter (Q1FY27) set a high bar. Operating revenue rose 89% year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore, while its Ebitda loss, excluding other income, narrowed sharply to ₹33 crore from ₹134 crore a year earlier. Including other income, Ebitda turned positive.