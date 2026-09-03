Ather Energy’s stock has surged. Can Konarc keep it climbing?

Ather Energy’s stock has gained almost 30% in the past month, taking its one-year return to 230%. Resilient progress towards profitability, market-share gains, a new mass-market scooter and a larger bet from its biggest shareholder have all strengthened the growth narrative. But after such a sharp run-up, what can drive the stock from here?
Ather Energy’s stock has gained almost 30% in the past month, taking its one-year return to 230%. Resilient progress towards profitability, market-share gains, a new mass-market scooter and a larger bet from its biggest shareholder have all strengthened the growth narrative. But after such a sharp run-up, what can drive the stock from here?
The June quarter (Q1FY27) set a high bar. Operating revenue rose 89% year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore, while its Ebitda loss, excluding other income, narrowed sharply to ₹33 crore from ₹134 crore a year earlier. Including other income, Ebitda turned positive.
The June quarter (Q1FY27) set a high bar. Operating revenue rose 89% year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore, while its Ebitda loss, excluding other income, narrowed sharply to ₹33 crore from ₹134 crore a year earlier. Including other income, Ebitda turned positive.
The narrowing loss reflected operating leverage as volumes scaled. Optimism was further buoyed by retail demand running ahead of wholesale dispatches. Retail registration grew 102% outpacing the 81% growth in wholesale registrations, bringing dealer inventory down from 14 days to just three.
But growth slowed in August. At 28,757 units, registrations grew 49% from a year earlier—the third straight month of slowing growth. While market share improved from July’s low of 14.9% to 15.7%, it remained below 17.5% in August 2025, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. So far in FY27, however, Ather has gained ground, with market share at 16.2%, compared with 15.4% in the year-ago period.
Amid intensifying competition, Ather’s new launch, Konarc, becomes critical. Launched on 29 August at an ex-showroom price of ₹99,999, the scooter targets the affordable ₹1 lakh-1.2 lakh segment, which management estimates accounts for 45-55% of the e-scooter market—a price band where Ather previously had no product.
Rizta, its family scooter, accounted for 80% of deliveries in July. Deliveries of Konarc are scheduled to begin in September. Ather plans to more than double its retail footprint to 1,800-2,000 stores over the next two years, while its upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant will add 500,000 units of annual capacity by the end of this year, taking total capacity from the current 420,000 units.
“The new Konarc marks Ather’s entry into the mass-market E2W segment which we believe will double its total-addressable-market,” said Nomura Research. It estimates Konarc sales of 24,000 units in FY27 and 240,000 in FY28.
Ather’s chief executive Tarun Mehta is hopeful that Konarc will account for more than 50% of Ather’s revenue within a year. He also expects the new EL platform, on which Konarc is manufactured, to have stronger underlying economics, helped by lower aluminium use and simpler engineering. But he has cautioned investors against judging the platform on its first couple of quarters, when margins could be volatile.
Amid this evolving market positioning, Hero MotoCorp has raised its stake in Ather, lending a vote of confidence. With an investment of ₹1,758 crore, Hero’s stake will increase from 29.88% to 32.8%.
Execution test
The risks, however, are rising in tandem with the opportunity. TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto are scaling rapidly, while higher commodity costs amid the West Asia conflict have already pressured Ather’s gross margins. Moving down the price ladder could also test its pricing power and margins.
The next few quarters will determine whether Ather can convert Konarc’s promise into volumes without sacrificing profitability amid intense competition and cost pressures. But the stock has already risen more than 400% since its debut in May 2025, leaving little room for execution missteps that could punish its shares.