Amid the oil shock triggered by the war in West Asia, one sector that stands to benefit is electric vehicles (EVs). Consumer preference for EVs could increase if the war drags on, reducing the availability of fuel for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and forcing the government to allow oil marketing companies (OMCs) to raise fuel prices.
Why Ather Energy could benefit from the oil price shock
SummaryWhile Ola has been grappling with issues regarding its products and customer service, Ather has steadily gained speed in terms of stock price and sales volume.
Amid the oil shock triggered by the war in West Asia, one sector that stands to benefit is electric vehicles (EVs). Consumer preference for EVs could increase if the war drags on, reducing the availability of fuel for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and forcing the government to allow oil marketing companies (OMCs) to raise fuel prices.
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