Ather Energy is racing ahead while still bleeding cash
Ather energy, the maker of premium e-scooters, is rapidly closing the sales gap on rival Ola Electric, but its path to profitability remains a distant goal.
The race for dominance in India's electric two-wheeler (E2W) market is heating up, as Ather Energy Ltd has nearly matched the monthly sales volumes of its rival, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.
