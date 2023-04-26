AU Bank needs a fix on expenses as return on assets seen shaky1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Headwinds are seen emerging on the net interest margin (NIM) front as cost of funds continue to inch up. After a moderate 10 basis point (bps) sequential decline in NIM at 6.1%, investors should brace for a higher fall in this metric in FY24.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AU Bank) has sailed through the March quarter (Q4FY23) with a decent performance. Also, a key overhang relating to the re-appointment of its managing director and CEO Sanjay Agarwal is out of the way. Still, investors are jittery. The stock fell 2.5% on Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×