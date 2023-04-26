AU Bank needs a fix on expenses as return on assets seen shaky

Even so, analysts are cautious. “While the management is confident of maintaining return on assets (ROA) of 1.8% in FY24, considering the elevated opex levels and expected NIM compression, ROA could take a hit going forward," said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst, Axis Securities. Clearly, in this backdrop, the bank’s solid year-on-year loan and deposit growth of 26% and 32%, respectively, is not enough to comfort investors. Add to that, its expensive valuation multiple. “At 3x BV (book value) FY25E, AU is expensive because its RoA is equal to/lower than peers including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, which trade cheaper. While AU’s loan growth is higher, its weaker deposit profile and higher opex yield an RoA that is equal to/lower than peers," said analysts at Nuvama Research. Meanwhile, the bank has received an authorized dealer category-I license from the Reserve Bank of India for offering forex related services, which is likely to be implemented in H2FY24. This bodes well for its long-term growth prospects, but for now, near-term concerns linger and would dictate the stock’s performance.