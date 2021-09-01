AU Small Finance Bank assures on governance but investors are not biting yet

On Tuesday, the stock had slumped 13%. The problem was simple but a grave. The small finance bank had failed to make timely disclosure of the fact that its chief risk officer has quit. The concerned officer Alok Gupta had resigned in July but the bank informed the exchanges only on 29 August. Regulatory rules require banks to disclose exits of key personnel in audit and risk roles. Gupta’s exit comes a little too soon for comfort after the resignation of Nitin Gupta, the chief audit officer, in March. Nitin Gupta moved to competitor Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Moreover, it has come to notice that the bank’s internal audit officer too is on his way out.

