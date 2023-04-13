Looking beyond CEO reappointment buzz in AU Small Finance Bank1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:23 PM IST
One of the factors hurting investor sentiments had been the lack of clarity on the continuity of the current managing director and chief executive officer. That overhang is out of the way now.
Until Wednesday, shares of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) were nearly 21% lower than their 52-week highs seen in April last year. One of the factors hurting investor sentiments had been the lack of clarity on the continuity of the current managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO). That overhang is out of the way now.
