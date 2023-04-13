Until Wednesday, shares of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) were nearly 21% lower than their 52-week highs seen in April last year. One of the factors hurting investor sentiments had been the lack of clarity on the continuity of the current managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO). That overhang is out of the way now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD and CEO for three years from 19 April. This has come as a relief for AU SFB’s investors. Recall that last month, RBI had approved the extension of IndusInd Bank’s MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia’s tenure for two years versus investor expectations of three years. Thus, the three-year extension in the case of AU SFB is positive. The excitement is evident from the stock’s reaction, which zoomed 17% on Thursday. The central bank has also approved extension of AU SFB’s whole-time director Uttam Tibrewal’s tenure for three years.

This clarity is welcome. “We expect this extension to ensure top management continuity. Besides, it improves visibility on continuation of its growth journey like in the past--scale with robust asset quality and profitability," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

Investors now need to shift focus towards AU SFB’s financial performance. Here, the March quarter (Q4FY23) operational update released earlier this month suggests financial results would be decent. Loans and deposits have grown by 26% and 32%, respectively, year-on-year. But given the increasing competition and rising cost of funds for lenders, net interest margin (NIM) needs closer tracking. The bank’s Q4 operational update said the uptick in funding cost coupled with marginal increase in disbursement yields is likely to have some impact on spreads.

Near-term earnings trajectory aside, how the bank’s growth strategies pan out is also crucial. “Outside of near-term performance, in our view, it would be important to see how the bank is able to differentiate itself from peers on both growth and return ratios in an environment where most lenders have turned aggressive on growth," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a 13 April report.

For now, with this latest development, the bank’s re-rating prospects have improved further. “If the management commentary on strategic growth in FY24 is encouraging, then that can drive re-rating given the steep stock correction," said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst at Axis Securities. Another trigger could come from reducing operating expenses, which is a key lever for return on asset growth, she added.