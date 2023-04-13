Looking beyond CEO reappointment buzz in AU Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD and CEO for three years from 19 April. This has come as a relief for AU SFB’s investors. Recall that last month, RBI had approved the extension of IndusInd Bank’s MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia’s tenure for two years versus investor expectations of three years. Thus, the three-year extension in the case of AU SFB is positive. The excitement is evident from the stock’s reaction, which zoomed 17% on Thursday. The central bank has also approved extension of AU SFB’s whole-time director Uttam Tibrewal’s tenure for three years.