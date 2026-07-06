AU Small Finance Bank's growth engine is intact, but questions remain

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has kicked off FY27 on a steady footing. Its June quarter (Q1) business update showed deposits rising 23.5% year-on-year to ₹1.58 trillion despite intense competition for deposit mobilization.
While its gross loan portfolio grew at a slower 22.6% to ₹1.44 trillion, gross advances (excluding securitized and assigned portfolios and interbank participation certificates) expanded 25.8% to ₹1.4 trillion. The stock gained 3% intraday on Monday.
To be sure, system-wide credit-growth has been strong too. In the year ended 15 June 2026, it was pegged at 17.7%, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. AU SFB’s superior growth is in line with the management’s stated aspiration of growing at 2.25-2.5 times the nominal GDP growth.