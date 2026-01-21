Why AU Small Finance Bank's profit surge isn't just about growth
Lower provisions, improved asset quality, and a rebound in unsecured lending drove AU Small Finance Bank’s Q3 profit growth. But rising operating costs and a competitive deposit market could cap upside going forward.
AU Small Finance Bank delivered a strong December quarter (Q3FY26) performance, marked by robust growth and sustained improvement in margins and asset quality. Net profit rose 19% sequentially to ₹668 crore, surpassing estimates. A closer look shows the jump was driven largely by lower provisions as bad-debt stress continued to ease after several quarters of deterioration. In contrast, pre-provision operating profit grew a much mellower 2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,235 crore.