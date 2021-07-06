AU Small Finance Bank’s Q1 update brings relief on asset quality

In an early update filed with exchanges, the lender reported a 2% sequential contraction in its loan book which was along expected lines. The bank’s asset under management (AUM) shrank by 3% sequentially. The second wave of the pandemic has triggered lockdowns across most states in the country during the first quarter although restrictions were less than those during the nationwide lockdown last year. Most lenders had indicated that loan growth and asset quality can come under pressure due to the lockdowns. Indeed, mobility gauges had shown a deceleration and even large lenders such as HDFC Bank reported an impact.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}