MUMBAI: AU Small Finance Bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) this week to raise funds and would price the issue on 15 March. The lender’s valuation has come to the fore in the wake of its plans to raise capital.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank have gained over 40% since January, which has triggered concerns over valuation. The stock rose around 2% in early deals today and trades at a multiple of 6.13 times its estimated book value for FY22. Its peer Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd trades below its estimated book value while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd trades at a multiple of 1.78 times.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

To be sure, the bank’s performance has given some support to its valuations. The lender reported a swift recovery in repayment collections and loan growth as well in the December quarter. Its loan book showed a growth of 14% for the quarter while total disbursements grew by a healthy 34%. While loan growth is still modest compared with past performance, it has recovered from the blow of the lockdown months. The management has guided for further recovery in growth.

But the benefits of growth are more when asset quality improves. Here, AU Small Finance Bank has had some success but concerns remain. Restructured loans are likely to be around 1.5% of its total loan book which is lower than earlier expectations. That said, its fresh slippages were over 2% of its loan book once the benefit of judicial standstill on bad loan recognition is removed. The bank has a high exposure to small businesses and vehicle loans, both vulnerable categories in the wake of the pandemic. “Asset quality is an evolving situation for small lenders. Since their customer base is small firms, there could be surprises here. All this will have a bearing on valuation," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

The bank sold its stake in Aavas Financiers in November last year and used the proceeds to make provisions against stressed loans. The flipside of this stake sale is that the lender doesn’t have any non-core business besides its main lending business now.

Concerns over asset quality still prevail and the QIP valuation would likely reflect all this. The bank requires capital to not just make provisions but also to fund growth. According to a Bloombergquint report, the bank is looking to raise ₹600-700 crore from the issue although the lender has the approval of its board to raise ₹2500 crore capital through various resources. Its capital adequacy ratio was 18.8% as of December, higher than the regulatory requirement of a minimum of 15%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via