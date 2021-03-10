AU Small Finance Bank’s valuations look dear amid QIP

But the benefits of growth are more when asset quality improves. Here, AU Small Finance Bank has had some success but concerns remain. Restructured loans are likely to be around 1.5% of its total loan book which is lower than earlier expectations. That said, its fresh slippages were over 2% of its loan book once the benefit of judicial standstill on bad loan recognition is removed. The bank has a high exposure to small businesses and vehicle loans, both vulnerable categories in the wake of the pandemic. “Asset quality is an evolving situation for small lenders. Since their customer base is small firms, there could be surprises here. All this will have a bearing on valuation," said an analyst requesting anonymity.