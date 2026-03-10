AU SFB’s universal banking leap: Already priced in?

AU is already the dominant player among small finance banks, with a market capitalization more than double that of the rest of the segment combined. The lender has built a nationwide footprint of over 2,700 touchpoints through organic and inorganic expansion. Despite holding back on unsecured lending amid industry-wide stress, AU posted 24% year-on-year loan growth in the December quarter (Q3FY26), outpacing system growth of 14%.