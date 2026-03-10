AU SFB’s universal banking leap: Already priced in?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent relaxation of the non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) requirement for promoter shareholding may appear to be a technical regulatory tweak. But for AU Small Finance Bank, it removes one of the final structural hurdles in its long-awaited transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.
Eliminating the NOFHC structure simplifies promoter shareholding and could accelerate AU’s universal banking ambitions. Markets appear to have already priced in that shift. AU’s stock has rallied about 74% over the past year, sharply outperforming the Bank Nifty index’s roughly 18% return, as investors bet the next phase of growth will deliver stronger profitability.
Universal banking would open up a far larger playing field. Regulatory constraints that apply to small finance banks, such as the requirement to lend 60% of loans to priority sectors, drops to 40% for universal banks, giving lenders greater flexibility in portfolio construction and improving return metrics. The transition would also allow AU to expand into larger-ticket lending, enabling greater cross-selling and higher fee income growth.
The shift could also strengthen the bank’s credibility among depositors and help widen its funding base. “The shift towards higher-quality retail and CASA deposits, along with scope to rationalize elevated SA premiums, is expected to drive a ~30-40bp reduction in cost of deposits, enabling convergence toward mid-sized private bank funding metrics,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
AU is already the dominant player among small finance banks, with a market capitalization more than double that of the rest of the segment combined. The lender has built a nationwide footprint of over 2,700 touchpoints through organic and inorganic expansion. Despite holding back on unsecured lending amid industry-wide stress, AU posted 24% year-on-year loan growth in the December quarter (Q3FY26), outpacing system growth of 14%.
Motilal Oswal expects AU to deliver 24% loan CAGR and a faster 36% earnings CAGR between FY26 and FY28, as the structural advantages of universal banking combine with returns from past expansion investments and integration synergies from the Fincare merger, together shaving 100–150 basis points off its cost-to-income ratio.
The stock, however, already trades at 3.1x its FY27 estimated book value, according to Bloomberg data, a premium to most private sector banks. The key question now is whether AU’s next phase of growth can justify the valuation investors have already priced in.