Auto sales volumes for August have been impressive for most companies—except Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Yet, the shares of all auto companies reacted negatively on Wednesday after an overnight escalation in the West Asia conflict, dragging the Nifty Auto index over 3% lower.
August sales: Hero MotoCorp’s weak show no reason to ring alarm bells on auto sector slowdown
SummaryThe key takeaway from August sales volume numbers for investors is that demand for commercial vehicles has been stronger than that for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.
Auto sales volumes for August have been impressive for most companies—except Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Yet, the shares of all auto companies reacted negatively on Wednesday after an overnight escalation in the West Asia conflict, dragging the Nifty Auto index over 3% lower.
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