Will a surprise uptick in August CPI inflation put RBI rate cut timeline in a limbo? | Stock Market News

Will a surprise uptick in August inflation put RBI rate cut timeline in a limbo?
Summary
- August's unexpected rise in inflation, driven by higher food prices, raises doubts about the timing of RBI's anticipated rate cuts. While easing global crude prices may offer some relief, persistent food inflation could delay monetary policy adjustments.
In an unfavourable turn of events, inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.7% year-on-year in August, up from 3.6% in July, and surpassing Mint's consensus estimate of 3.5%. Given the generous rainfall seen in August, expectations were that retail inflation would moderate as vegetable prices ease.