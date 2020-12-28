Aurobindo on firm ground but valuations reflect near-term gains

Aurobindo is a leading injectables and peptides manufacturer. The agreement thereby leverages Aurobindo’s existing development, commercial and manufacturing infrastructure for the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine that utilizes normal refrigeration. With the vaccine being in the first phase of trials, the positives, however, may take 6-9 months to accrue, analysts said. The news has enthused the Street and the stock gained more than 2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, Aurobindo’s prospects continue to see regular improvement. The firm derives majority of its revenues from the US and Europe. The US revenues that account for almost half of consolidated revenue in Q2FY21 witnessed a 12.5% year-on-year growth. The rebound in injectable sales has boosted investor confidence. In fact, the stock has gained close to 20% post September quarter results.