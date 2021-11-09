Aurobindo Pharma posts encouraging US sales recovery during Q2

Aurobindo Pharma also did well with filings for new products. It filed 27 ANDAs, including five injectables with the US FDA in Q2FY22, the highest ever ANDA filings in a quarter by the company. The company has a strong pipeline of products and is growing its niche product range as injectables. There are about 54 products in the injectable space awaiting final approval for launch in the US. The company’s pipeline for other products too remains strong with 171 products pending approvals in the non-injectables space.