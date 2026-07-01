Aurobindo Pharma’s investors await next leg of growth

Aurobindo Pharma has completed the acquisition of Lannett Company, Inc., USA. The deal was closed at an enterprise value of around $250 million and adds nearly $300 million to annual revenue.
Lannett brings a turnaround opportunity, given that it has faced pricing pressure in the US generics market, product-related challenges and operational issues that have weighed on revenue growth and profitability. Its revenue fell from $314 million in CY23 to $286 million in CY24. This recovered to $306 million in FY25 with an Ebitda margin of about 15%, which means Aurobindo acquired Lannett below 1x sales and roughly 5.5 times Ebitda. Valuations weren’t demanding.
Lannett’s US manufacturing facility has an annual capacity of about 3.6 billion doses, but operates at only 40% utilization. It has a portfolio of products in controlled substances and ADHD therapies, segments that generally have higher entry barriers and lower competition than traditional generic products.