Aurobindo remains on firm ground even as valuations reflect near-term gains

Aurobindo is a leading injectables and peptides manufacturer. The agreement thereby leverages Aurobindo’s existing development, commercial and manufacturing infrastructure for the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine that utilizes normal refrigeration. With the vaccine being in the first phase of trials, the positives, however, may take 6-9 months to accrue, analysts said. The news has enthused the Street and the stock gained more than 2% on Thursday.