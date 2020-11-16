Aurobindo’s US outlook improves but earnings may just be steady

Still, earnings growth is likely to be in a steady range in the coming years with FY22 earnings per share expected to be around ₹59 per share. While the pharma sector tailwinds cannot be ignored, the stock price has jumped significantly this year, as mentioned above. While investors should keep an eye on injectable growth, the stock’s valuations 15-16 times its forward earnings seems to be fair. “Aurobindo’s business is steady but unlikely to throw up any major earnings surprise. Reduced debt and low concentration risk lead us to raise our multiple to 16 times," said the Edelweiss note.