Aurobindo shares rebound on termination of agreement to acquire Cronus

June quarter results were hit by soft performance in the US, which contribute about half to the company’s total sales. Pricing pressure in key products is said to have impacted the performance. Inventory build-up was cited as another reason for the decline in sales. Aurobindo’s US revenues declined 7.4% sequentially to $364 million in the June quarter, below the estimated $397 million. Injectable sales also dropped 8.8% sequentially as demand for elective surgeries remained weak. Investors thereby will be watchful for a rebound in the company’s US sales. The resolution of the US FDA observations will also be monitored.