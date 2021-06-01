Aurobindo Pharma Limited reported slightly lower than expected performance during Q4, primarily led by soft Europe and growth market sales performance. The spread of covid in these regions impacted offtake. US revenues, which contribute almost half to overall, too, declined by 4.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) primarily due to the sale of Natrol LLC business. The company, which derives the majority of contributions from the US and Europe markets thereby reported a 2.5% decline in revenues, disappointing the street. The stock has corrected more than 5% post results.

The company’s prospects, however, remain firm and analysts remain positive on the outlook. Adjusted for sale of Natrol LLC business, US sales grew 5.3% y-o-y. The company’s overall Q4 revenues ex-Natrol also were up 2% y-o-y.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that “the outlook for the Injectables segment continues to improve on the back of better traction in existing products, new introductions, and healthy pipeline build-up comprising complex products". The company’s growing injectables business in the US keeps forward prospects’ growth and profitability firm. Total injectables contributions in FY21 revenues mix for the US business stood at 21.2%. There are about 54 injectable launches pending approval from the USFDA. Besides, there are 146 non-injectable products already filed by the company awaiting approval for launch in the US.

The European business contributing fourth to revenues, though, may have been impacted by covid spread. However, the company has built a strong base in Europe through acquisitions. It has been turning around the acquisitions and making them profitable by transferring manufacturing to India.

The company also is expanding manufacturing capacities for Europe. “Vizag unit for Europe would drive growth in FY23 and improve European margins further from current double-digit," said analysts at Yes Securities Ltd.

Ramp up in Unit IV, acquired Eugia pharma specialities business and monetization of the standalone injectable pipeline are among growth drivers for the company as per analysts at Yes Securities.

Meanwhile, the company’s ARV business (antiretroviral drugs used for HIV treatment) continues its strong growth momentum registering 29% y-o-y growth in Q4. The API performance was also healthy.

On the positive side, the gross margins improved 30 bps sequentially and 20 bps y-o-y to 59.9% supporting operating performance. Ebitda margins were healthy at 21.2%.

The company already had turned net cash positive at the end of Q2FY21 addressing concerns on debt.

With a net cash balance sheet, Aurobindo is increasing investments across multiple fronts, including biosimilars, injectables and APIs although the meaningful contribution from these will play out only beyond FY2023/24 said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. They expect the near-term vaccine opportunity and potential value unlocking through the injectable segment demerger to be medium-term triggers.

