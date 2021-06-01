Aurobindo’s weak Q4 growth may be a blip; forward prospects remain firm

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that “the outlook for the Injectables segment continues to improve on the back of better traction in existing products, new introductions, and healthy pipeline build-up comprising complex products". The company’s growing injectables business in the US keeps forward prospects’ growth and profitability firm. Total injectables contributions in FY21 revenues mix for the US business stood at 21.2%. There are about 54 injectable launches pending approval from the USFDA. Besides, there are 146 non-injectable products already filed by the company awaiting approval for launch in the US.