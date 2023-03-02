Auto firms piggyback on tractors’ success
What’s more, with the budget announcements in favour of the rural and agricultural sector, tractor volumes are expected to maintain the momentum.
Automobile companies announced their wholesale volume numbers for February and tractors have been the star performers for the month. This segment’s wholesale volumes as reported by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Escorts Kubota Ltd were up by 26-28% year-on-year (y-o-y), ahead of analysts’ estimates. Factors that aided this growth include a record rabi crop acreage, high crop prices and improving sentiments in the rural areas.
