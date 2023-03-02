Auto firms piggyback on tractors’ success

The upcoming wedding season would bode well for the 2W segment and is expected to aid volume growth. In the PV segment, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services note that enquiries in the entry-level segment have not yet recovered completely. This segment forms a significant volume share for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and volumes were up by only 3% y-o-y. In fact, a large presence here weighed on its market share, which was at 48% in FY21. Last month, Maruti’s market share stood at about 44%, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. But increasing traction for its sport utility vehicles (SUV), volumes of which were up by over 32% in February, is helping the automaker regain its lost market share. Overall, demand in the PV segment continues to remain healthy, mainly led by SUVs, and the momentum is expected to continue.