Auto GST changes: The winners and the proxy plays
Summary
The recent GST rate changes in India bring promising prospects for the automobile sector, particularly benefitting small car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki. With a significant reduction in GST for small cars, the market is poised for a revival.
The goods and services tax (GST) rate changes are largely positive for the Indian automobile sector. Still, the finer nuances have to be understood before deciding the prime beneficiaries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story