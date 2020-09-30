Auto makers get some momentum in September as dealers gear up for festive season

Among companies, analysts expect Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Hero Moto Corp to post double-digit volume growth in September. Maruti’s high concentration towards entry-level cars and large distribution network gives it an edge over peers. Similarly, strong demand for Hero’s entry-level bikes would boost its sales, analysts said. Normal rains and good rabi harvest are among the factors which would keep demand for tractors upbeat. This bodes well for Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts Ltd, they said.