Auto part stocks get joy ride on the back of replacement demand, festival sales

The ride for auto companies has been good so far, and auto component industry pick-up, too, is not far behind. Stocks of several auto ancillary manufacturers gained between 4% and 35% in November riding on the back of a pickup in auto demand. Stocks of some large auto component players such as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are over or near their pre-covid highs.

With the decent start to the auto festival season sales, auto component companies could see the growth momentum in their favour. In fact, the second-quarter pickup in some auto ancillary companies has been better than original equipment manufacturers.

Revenue growth has also got a lift due to the rise in replacement demand. Some of that demand also coincides with the increase in demand for used vehicles. But all segments of the auto industry are firing well including farm equipment, passenger vehicles and two-wheeler component manufacturers.

Analysts at Elara Capital reckon that revenue growth for 47 auto ancillary companies were up 2% y-o-y. This was largely led by replacement focused ancillaries, which saw an 8% y-o-y growth, while tractor-focused companies grew 7% y-o-y.

Companies have also saved on costs aiding margins in Q2, such as travelling costs. Besides, auto ancillary companies are also reporting better capacity utilization in the coming quarters, say analysts.

“Production trends have been good in Q3 so far, hence sales revenue could sustain. But given that salaries have been re-instated and much of the costs are coming back, margins may get squeezed in Q3," said Ashutosh Tiwari, head of research, Equirus Securities.

While the festival season cheer may continue to rub-off on automobile companies in the coming quarters, the replacement-focused companies continue to have an edge. “Replacement segment is likely to remain buoyant until March 2021, and the growth rate of OEM-focused ancillaries are expected to pick up over Q3-Q4 from Q2FY21," said the Elara Capital report.

Analysts also see auto ancillary companies posting better growth rates than original equipment manufacturers in the coming quarters. “A first rally happens in OEMs and when investors see that auto volumes are good and there is sustainability that then at the next level investors look at ancillary companies. In fact, ancillaries can post better growth than OEMs on the back of market share gains, import substitution and new product additions," said Ashutosh Tiwari.

While the auto ancillary industry has growth tailwinds on its side, one worry is the rise in raw material costs. This would also have a bearing on margins going forward. Besides, any slowdown in offtake in original equipment demand may also act as speed breakers. Then again, with the stock prices of many auto ancillary companies already up considerably, some caution is warranted.

