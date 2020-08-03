Auto sales accelerate in July but fail to enthuse investors

Mumbai: Auto’s sales engines are revving up, but the demand pick-up is largely being seen in the mini-passenger vehicle and personal mobility segment. While the uncertainty driving the auto sector has diminished to an extent, covid-19 challenges still persist. The Street’s reaction to the auto numbers shows that investors are not quite convinced that demand will persist. The Nifty Auto index was trading flat on Monday.

The Indian auto industry’s sequential improvement in July sales, though, has added a cheer or two to the domestic auto market. Both demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles were noticeable higher in July over June. Maruti and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported 88% and 44% rise month on month (m-o-m) in passenger vehicles, respectively.

Interestingly, passenger vehicle sales are now back at pre-covid levels. Year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, though, has been flat. Note that last year’s base was weak due to a slowdown in the auto sector. Besides, part of the improvement in sales could be attributed to channel restocking.

Demand for smaller cars and motorbikes have increased showing that personal mobility is the need of the hour. “The overall numbers are quite positive given the circumstances. There are signs of downtrading as the demand for entry-level cars and motorbikes has risen sharply as consumers opt for personal mobility. This demand should sustain till festive season driven by normal monsoons" says Aditya Makharia, vice-president, HDFC Securities Ltd.

Sales growth in the tractor segment has been decent. Strong demand in the rural market and higher kharif sowing and timely monsoons have improved the demand in this segment. Besides, the government’s rural spends have also helped raised rural demand to an extent.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle segment is not quite yet out of the woods, though July saw improvement in sales over June. Ashok Leyland’s sales fell about 56% y-o-y, but showed a growth of 99%. M&M’s commercial vehicle segment also showed an improvement of about 25% m-o-m. Some demand pickup is being seen from the rural and semi-urban markets in the pick-up segment.

Besides, supply chain constraints still persist, while demand growth is slow and gradual. “Although supply chain continues to recover gradually, the situation continues to remain volatile due to local lockdowns across several parts of India," said analysts at Nirmal Bang in a note to clients.

Of course, the Street will be more excited if some of the higher-end cars show a sharp improvement, which would support margins in the coming quarters. As such, it also remains to be seen whether the pent-up demand will continue during the festive season. As such, auto stocks may remain on the slow lane till signs of further improvement in demand are noticeable.

