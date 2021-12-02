On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said it will raise prices in January 2022 to pass on some of the burden of higher input costs to customers. The auto sector has been battling severe cost inflation, and as firms take price hikes, investors will closely watch how demand gets impacted.

For now, the scenario is somewhat gloomy. In November, amid high expectations of the festive season driving sales recovery, auto sales numbers did disappoint a bit. Overall, sales data points to a mixed-demand trend in auto sales with the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and tractor segments remaining weak. The only bright spot amid this was decent recovery in commercial vehicle sales. Analysts note that rural sales took a hit in November due to unfavourable factors such as delayed harvesting of kharif crops, keeping rural cash flows and retail sales muted. Further, chip shortages continue to limit the rebound in sales recovery for passenger vehicles (PV) and other segments.

View Full Image Mixed bag

“In November ’21, the uptrend in domestic CV volumes continued, but other segments were weak due to mainly supply issues, muted rural sentiments and a high base of last year," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

CV sales are benefiting from rising fleet utilization and improved freight rates for truckers. Further, the economic recovery post easing of lockdown-related restrictions bodes well. This reflects in total CV sales growth of about 15% year-on-year reported by Tata Motors Ltd. Domestic LCV (light commercial vehicle) sales for Tata Motors grew 27% year-on-year, while M&HCV (medium and heavy CV) sales grew 10%. However, Ashok Leyland Ltd, the other key CV manufacturer, disappointed marginally, with a 2% year-on-year drop in sales. “Going ahead, we expect CV sales to improve during Q4FY22. Bus segment stayed on its recovery course in November 2021 remaining at close to 50% of the normal level," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

To be sure, PV demand also remains robust, led by the rising need for personal mobility. Even so, PV sales volumes remain suppressed due to chip shortages. Apart from Tata Motors that clocked a growth of 38% year-on-year in PV sales aided by a low base and new model launches, most others saw a decline in sales. For instance, Maruti Suzuki saw domestic PV sales decline 19% year-on-year (flat over the previous month).

There is optimism, though, that a gradual easing of chip shortages may boost PV sales recovery. Improving chip supplies are expected to aid recovery in premium motorcycles sales, too. Two-wheeler sales, especially at the entry level, remains highly subdued.

On the other hand, exports remain the key driver for auto OEM (original equipment manufacturers). TVS Motor Co. Ltd exports registered a growth of 30% year-on-year, compensating the 29% decline in domestic two-wheeler sales to a large extent. In fact, the cushion from exports helped curtail the decline in TVS and Bajaj Auto’s year-on-year volume drop to 15% and 10%, respectively, faring better than the 41% volume drop reported by Hero MotoCorp. As such, investors await the recovery in two-wheeler sales. Higher cost of ownership along with high fuel prices and price hikes pose a worry on the demand front.

Meanwhile, the struggle for tractor sales growth on a high base was accentuated by the weakness in rural income. “We estimate that tractor industry wholesales fell about 21% year-on-year in Nov (Aug-Oct was down 9% year-on-year). Tractor registrations in November were also down 10% year-on-year and 5% below 2019," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 1 December.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) farm sales declined 15% in November, while Escorts tractor sales declined 30% year-on-year. Escorts’ domestic sales fell by around 33% year-on-year.

Overall, while November sales may have remained a mixed bag, analysts remain positive on the auto sector. “We retain a positive view on the auto sector, underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn in the next three years," said analysts at Emkay Global.

