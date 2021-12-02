After a bleak November, motown waits for its day in the sun

CV sales are benefiting from rising fleet utilization and improved freight rates for truckers. Further, the economic recovery post easing of lockdown-related restrictions bodes well. This reflects in total CV sales growth of about 15% year-on-year reported by Tata Motors Ltd. Domestic LCV (light commercial vehicle) sales for Tata Motors grew 27% year-on-year, while M&HCV (medium and heavy CV) sales grew 10%. However, Ashok Leyland Ltd, the other key CV manufacturer, disappointed marginally, with a 2% year-on-year drop in sales. “Going ahead, we expect CV sales to improve during Q4FY22. Bus segment stayed on its recovery course in November 2021 remaining at close to 50% of the normal level," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}