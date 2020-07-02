Auto sales: Missing upgrades, low replacement demand cast shadow on recovery

“Given the reduction in salary and business income, we expect down trading in passenger vehicles (PVs). Original equipment manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai with higher exposure to hatchbacks are likely to be the key beneficiaries. We expect higher YoY decline in FY21 for PVs (vis-à-vis two wheelers) as PVs have higher exposure to top 20 cities which have higher number of covid-19 cases," JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a note.