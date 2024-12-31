Motown’s 2025 growth hinges on rural demand
Summary
- As 2025 approaches, rural demand remains the industry's brightest hope, while other segments grapple with challenges. Whether this lifeline will sustain growth across the sector remains to be seen.
As urban consumption witnesses a slowdown, the auto industry's fortunes in 2025 rest squarely on rural demand. With healthy kharif and rabi crop outputs, improved minimum support prices from the government, and better terms of trade for farmers, rural markets could provide the much-needed boost for two-wheelers and tractors in the coming year.