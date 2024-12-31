Motown’s 2025 growth hinges on rural demand

But there are some concerns. “Easy availability of financing, which we believe drove demand over the last two years, especially of two-wheelers, is likely to be incrementally constrained," said a BNP Paribas Exane report dated 2 December. “We see consensus volume growth expectations and valuation multiples for the two-wheeler OEMs at risk," it added. Here, the trends in Reserve Bank of India’s systemic credit growth data which shows the trajectory of retail vehicle loans can be monitored.