The recovery in auto sales volumes in June from the lows witnessed in May was encouraging. As anticipated, this was led by passenger vehicles (PVs) and tractor. Rising demand for personal mobility and low inventory helped a faster pickup in sales of PVs.

PV volumes rose to 255,700 units, implying a CAGR of 6% over June 2019, suggested data from Emkay Global Financial Services. Sales in June last year were a near washout due to the pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, hence the comparison with June 2019.

“PV wholesales are driven by order backlog and a demand recovery, with a gradual opening of the market. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s volumes were in line (up 9% CAGR versus June’19 and up 157% YoY)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd too impressed with PV volumes rising at 34% CAGR versus June 2019 and up 66% year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s, total volumes rose 109% on year in June 2021. However, analysts say that M&M’s volumes, utility vehicles including pickups, declined at 7% CAGR.

Domestic tractor segment volumes too were strong. A good rabi harvest, expectation of a normal monsoon and government support for agricultural activities are key reasons. Volumes grew a 31% year-on-year for M&M and 13% year-on-year for Escorts Ltd.

Two-wheeler sales, however, have remained weak. Though strong exports helped the likes of Bajaj Auto Ltd. Two-wheeler and three-wheeler exports were up 45% in June, boosting overall volume growth. However, Bajaj Auto's wholesales posted a 7.5% CAGR decline versus June 2019. Factory dispatches of Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported a 13% CAGR decline versus June 2019, with overall two-wheeler volumes dropping at 10% CAGR.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales also saw a pick-up, as states ease lockdown curbs imposed in the aftermath of the devastating second covid wave.

“Post lifting of lockdowns, the economy in witnessing pick-up in factory output, infrastructure and road projects, which augurs well for the CV industry," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. According to them, fleet utilisation improved to 75% in June from 65% in April-May 2021, and truck rentals shot up 12-15% sequentially.

Demand recovery is, however, is expected to be U-shaped rather than V-shaped given an uncertain economic environment, as per the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training. In the near term, delay in construction activities, freight movement and low freight rates because of the monsoons, will also hamper recovery.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland's CV volumes rose146% and 174% year-on-year in June respectively. On a two-year CAGR basis, Tata Motors' CV sales though are still down 24.1%, as per analysts' data. Ashok Leyland’s wholesale volumes posted a 29% CAGR decline versus June 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.