Auto stocks fall as recovery from the covid-19 crisis likely to be prolonged

Lower oil prices would have normally spurred auto stocks. But not quite, as the crude oil price crash took a heavy toll on India’s auto stocks. The Nifty auto index dropped 5.3%, more than the 3% slide in the Nifty on Tuesday.

The challenges for the auto sector are rising. Any turmoil in global economies impacts India’s auto sector, which has strong international links. Besides, the oil price crash comes when India’s extension of the lockdown till 3 May had already dampened domestic sentiment.

A report by JM Financial Services Ltd said, “Due to Covid-19, we expect a) June quarter (Q1 FY21) volumes to be impacted by about 60% and b) delay in volume recovery by at least another quarter." This comes following a dismal March quarter when volumes (excluding those of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd) had fallen 25% year-on-year.

About a fortnight ago, auto stocks rallied as investors turned optimistic after China’s auto sales swung up sharply after the lockdown was lifted. However, as India extended its lockdown, scepticism among analysts rose. Further, industry leaders have begun expressing apprehensions about a V-shaped recovery in the domestic auto market.

Lower gear.

The auto industry’s reliance on numerous dealers and distributors, vendors and suppliers makes a quick recovery more complex. Given rising cases of the pandemic, demand is likely to be weak for at least six months. Customers are likely to take time to visit stores. Besides, the impact of job losses, pay cuts and BS-VI emission-linked price hike would weigh on sales.

For now, early signs of revival in sales are likely only with the onset of the festival season in September 2020. Weak sales and the resultant negative operating leverage will cascade down to poor operating profit margins for the entire auto universe. “To some extent, this may be offset by softening global commodity prices, cost rationalisation and trimmed advertising spends, “ said the JM report that has estimated a 100-200 basis points impact on FY21 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins.

Given the myriad hurdles to recovery, the sharp drop in stock prices is not surprising. The Nifty Auto index is down 32% so far in 2020. Bloomberg’s one-year forward earnings per share (EPS) estimate for Nifty Auto stocks have been cut by 18% over the period.

A Q4 preview report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd stated: “We have lowered our FY21 EPS estimates for all companies under our coverage, with a double-digit cut of 10–60%, with the highest cut in EPS in companies with high operating leverage and/or high global exposure." Given the threat of the prolonged virus impact, the uncertainty may continue.