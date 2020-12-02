Auto stocks in cruise mode on November sales, but valuations clip safety margin

Auto stocks are in cruise mode. Sales for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers were in-line with the Street’s expectations factoring the demand. That has helped auto stocks, which were trading marginally higher on Wednesday.

A long festival season contributed to the growth over last year, which was further aided by a favourable base. Two-wheelers jumped 16% y-o-y in November, but disappointed with a sequential dip of 22% in November. In passenger vehicle segment, sales showing an increase of 9% over last year, but dipped sequentially by about 14%.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

Note that sales have been buoyed by a longer festival season and a lower base. Besides, despatches were quite strong in October. Still all is not bad on the retail side as registrations are seen picking up.

India’s passenger vehicle industry continues to witness good demand with registrations up 11% y-o-y last week, noted Jefferies India in a client note. This means that channel stocking should hold up in the coming months with decent wholesale despatches.

"We expect volumes to improve in the coming quarters on strong rural sentiment, low interest rates, improving finance availability, and a gradual pick-up in the business and economic activity. H2 wholesales growth should be aided by a favourable base," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.

In the passenger vehicle segments, a few companies stood out. Tata Motors with a growth of 108% over last year, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd sales grew about 4% y-o-y. Maruti Suzuki Ltd’s volumes numbers show a growth of 2% y-o-y.

Among domestic two-wheelers TVS Motors Ltd grew by 30%, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd grew 14 and 7% y-o-y. Eicher Motors Ltd saw its wholesales grow just 1%. Some of this has been due to lower production days and supply issues.

Rural demand is driving tractor volumes, which grew 50%. Nevertheless, this was still below some analysts’ estimates. M&M’s tractor volumes jumped 56% y-o-y and Escorts Ltd’s grew 33%

“Inventory at the ground is still very low, which would support good wholesales in the coming months," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note.

On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment still is in the slow lane with volume growth missing the Street’s estimates.

Tractors and PVs are expected to continue to cruise ahead on rising demand. But auto stocks are pricing in the sales expectations. “Valuations reflect for recovery to sustain in the coming quarters, leaving a limited margin for safety for negative surprises," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via