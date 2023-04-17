Richer product mix to aid auto cos

In the CV segment, Q4 volume got a boost owing to pre-buying in anticipation of price hikes ahead of transition to Bharat Stage VI phase 2 norms. Further, the mix of high margin medium and heavy CVs has been increasing. The share of this type of CVs in companies such as Ashok Leyland Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd rose by 300-315 basis points sequentially in Q4. Ebitda margin of both the companies in the CV segment is expected to cross the 10% mark in Q4 from 8-9% in Q3.

